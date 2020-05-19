Article
Orange launches “Orange Digital Centre” in Tunisia

May 19, 2020
The French telecommunications company, Orange, has announced the launch of its “Orange Digital Centre” in the capital of Tunisia.

The centre marks the first of its kind in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. The site has been established to support startups and train young people.

“I am very proud to launch the first Orange Digital Centre in Tunis,” Alioune Ndiaye, Chief Executive Officer of Orange Middle East and Africa.

“By the end of this year, we will set-up similar centres in Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Jordan, Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Sierra Leone. From 2020 onwards, Morocco, Egypt and the rest of the countries in the Middle East and Africa region will have their own Orange Digital Centre.”

“Dedicated to our countries’ digital development, these new spaces aim to consolidate Orange’s standing as a key player in the digital transformation of the countries where we operate.”

“Functioning as a network, these sites favour sharing experiences and expertise in a way that will benefit not just entrepreneurs but also students, young people with or without degrees, and young people undertaking a career change.”

“We will therefore work in close collaboration with all our stakeholders, including governments and academics, to strengthen the employability of these young people and to encourage them to run businesses and to innovate.”

