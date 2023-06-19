Will 2023 be the year for clean tech in the Middle East?

If ever there was a year for clean tech in the Middle East and Africa, 2023 is the year.

Not only is sustainability top of the agenda for governments, businesses, and investors globally, but COP28 – arguably the most important sustainability summit on the planet – is set to take place in the UAE later this year.

Add to this, strengthened regional government mandates to grow tech ecosystems, a nascent clean tech sector, accelerated roll-out of sector-focused funding regionally, and ambitious climate change targets in the region – and the sector looks ripe for take-off.

PwC’s latest Global State of Climate Tech report backs this up, revealing a growing appetite for climate tech investment in the region.

While funding for climate tech globally encountered some inertia in 2022 following a strong 2021, the MENA region saw sector investment continue to make substantial inroads.

“We identified 98 climate tech startups in the region that are currently receiving funding and estimate that about US$6 billion has been invested in climate tech in MENA since 2013, with US$1.6 billion invested in the first half of 2022 alone,” the report states.

Governments and state-backed companies driving investment

In response to growing climate concerns, not least that the MENA region is warming at twice the global rate, five Gulf Arab states have committed to achieving net-zero.

The UAE was the first country regionally to establish the net-zero by 2050 strategy, followed by Oman; while Saudi and Bahrain have pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. Qatar, which has the highest carbon intensity per capita in the world, plans to lower emissions by 25% by 2030.

Given the race against time to combat climate crisis, clean tech – defined as ‘green and clean’ technology innovation including climate tech (which focuses on tech directly focused on reducing GHG emissions) – is being seen as the sustainability holy grail.

Supporting the ambitious regional drive to net zero, state-backed companies like Saudi Aramco, UAE’s ADNOC and QatarEnergy are making huge investments in climate tech.

QatarEnergy is building the world’s largest blue ammonia plant, a US$1 billion plant projected to support Qatar’s efforts to develop carbon capture technology.