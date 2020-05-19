UK’s Cognism raises $10m Series B funding

Cognism, the London-based end-to-end sales acceleration platform, has received US$10mn in a Series B funding round.

The round was led by New York-based PeakSpan Capital. The startup’s total funding has now reached $16.5mn.

“This past year we have grown ARR by over 4x. These new funds from PeakSpan mark the beginning of an exciting expansion for Cognism, giving us the resources to expand globally,” stated James Isilay, CEO and co-founder of Cognism.

“Having already won significant business remotely in Asia and North America, we will now open local offices to serve the demand.”

“Having been granted our first machine learning patent in December 2018, Cognism is now building a portfolio of IP which will drive the next evolution of sales and marketing technology.”

Cognism was founded in 2016 and has since seen investment from companies such as Oliver Wyman, South Central Ventures, LCIF, and Newable Ventures Limited.

“Sales and marketing technology has been a core focus of ours for many years, arming us with a long-term perspective on the segment and a nuanced understanding of market trends and buyer dynamics that drive strategic value,” Matt Melymuka, Co-Founder and Partner at PeakSpan.

“With such a proliferation of tools and technologies emerging across the marketing and sales landscape over the last decade, it’s no secret that go-to-market leaders today aren’t asking for more software tools – they’re demanding better outcomes.

“Cognism’s pragmatic application of AI, which underpins the whole solution suite, is paving the way for a new category focused on turning disparate data points into coordinated insights to drive predictive and prescriptive lead generation and improve conversion across all engagements.”