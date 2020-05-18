Article
Corporate Finance

What to expect from The Experience by Reif Othman

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

The exclusive dining concept, The Experience by Reif Othman is going to feature a home theatre by March of this year, as revealed by the chef.

The theatre will be complete with all the cinema favourites such as popcorn and cotton candy.

The Experience was launched in October 2016 as a ‘chefs table’ concept, located below Reif Othman’s renowned restaurant Play, and is made to make guests feel at home.

The Experience is located on the 37th floor of the H Hotel and consists of a living room, an open kitchen, a chef’s table and a lounge area. It is designed to seat 12 people and is available to book for brunch, lunch, dinner and after hours, costing AED 70 per person.

Reif Othman has said he is planning on opening another branch of Play in the Middle Eastern region this year.  

 

Read the January 2017 edition of Business Review Middle East

Follow @BusinessRevME

Middle EastThe Experience Reif OthmanThe Experience by Reif Othman
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability