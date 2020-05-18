What to expect from The Experience by Reif Othman

The exclusive dining concept, The Experience by Reif Othman is going to feature a home theatre by March of this year, as revealed by the chef.

The theatre will be complete with all the cinema favourites such as popcorn and cotton candy.

The Experience was launched in October 2016 as a ‘chefs table’ concept, located below Reif Othman’s renowned restaurant Play, and is made to make guests feel at home.

The Experience is located on the 37th floor of the H Hotel and consists of a living room, an open kitchen, a chef’s table and a lounge area. It is designed to seat 12 people and is available to book for brunch, lunch, dinner and after hours, costing AED 70 per person.

Reif Othman has said he is planning on opening another branch of Play in the Middle Eastern region this year.

