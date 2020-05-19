The 37 most valuable brands in the world

Despite the recent news that Apple’s profits have dropped for the first time in years, the company’s brand value is still around $75 billion ahead of its nearest global rival.

According to Forbes 2015 rankings, the technology giant saw its brand value increase by 17 percent despite spending significantly less on advertising than the others in the top five.

Technology companies generally dominate the higher echelons of the brand value table, although outside of the top 10 there is a healthy mixture of industries represented.

Here are some of the world’s most valuable brands:

#1 Apple $145.3 B (Technology)

#2 Microsoft $69.3 B (Technology)

#3 Google $65.6 B (Technology)

#4 Coca-Cola $56 B (Beverages)

#5 IBM $49.8 B (Technology)

#6 McDonald's $39.5 B (Restaurants)

#7 Samsung $37.9 B (Technology)

#8 Toyota $37.8 B (Automotive)

#9 General Electric $37.5 B (Diversified)

#10 Facebook $36.5 B (Technology)

#11 Disney $34.6 B (Leisure)

#12 AT&T $29.1 B (Telecom)

#14 Louis Vuitton $28.1 B (Luxury)

#13 Amazon.com $28.1 B (Technology)

#15 Cisco $27.6 B (Technology)

#16 BMW $27.5 B (Automotive)

#17 Oracle $26.8 B (Technology)

#18 NIKE $26.3 B (Apparel)

#19 Intel $25.8 B (Technology)

#20 Wal-Mart $24.7 B (Retail)

#21 Verizon $24.5 B (Telecom)

#22 American Express $23.4 B (Financial Services)

#23 Honda $22.6 B (Automotive)

#24 Mercedes-Benz $22.5 B (Automotive)

#25 Budweiser $22.3 B (Alcohol)

#26 Gillette $20.4 B (Consumer Packaged Goods)

#27 Marlboro $19.7 B (Tobacco)

#28 SAP $19.6 (Technology)

#29 Pepsi $19 B (Beverages)

#30 Visa $18.8 B (Financial Services)

#31 Nescafe $17.3 B (Beverages)

#32 ESPN $16.2 B (Media)

#33 H&M $15.3 B (Retail)

#34 L'Oréal $14.8 B (Consumer Packaged Goods)

#35 Hewlett-Packard $14.7 B (Technology)

#36 HSBC $14.4 B (Financial Services)

#38 Frito-Lay $13.1 B (Consumer Packaged Goods)

#37 Home Depot $13 B (Retail)

