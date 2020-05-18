Abu Dhabi International Airport traffic grows by over twenty percent in Q1

Abu Dhabi Airport recorded a 21.1 per cent increase in passenger traffic during the first quarter of 2015 compared with the same period last year. 5,521,110 passengers passed through the airport and aircraft movements increased by 16 percent.

Manila was the most popular route in May increasing by 21 percent due to a boost in Philippine Airlines’ operations, followed by Doha which increased by 27 percent, affected by the increase in Etihad flights to Qatar. Bangkok was the third most popular destination followed by London which recorded an increase of 12 percent followed by Mumbai which has grown sharply by 87 percent due to Etihad and Jet Airways double daily and became one of the top 5 destinations for the first time.

Eng. Ahmad Al Haddabi, Chief Operations Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, commented on the May traffic numbers saying: “Passenger numbers have continued to increase over the past few years, making the airport one of the fastest growing aviation hubs in the world. New code share partnerships between Etihad and various airlines have positively impacted our traffic numbers and we were excited to receive the first Aegean Airways flight on the 28th of May 2014. It is also important to note India as one of our main traffic drivers, recording a significant increase of 60 percent this month due to the increase of Jet Airways flights to 65 flights per week, with a rise in the number of destinations to 6 from 3 last year.”

“Abu Dhabi Airports is on track to handle this significant increase in air traffic through our current Capacity Enhancement Programme, as construction on the new Midfield Terminal Complex continues on track. We are looking forward to a busy summer programme as we strive to enhance the passenger’s experience through a range of services and offerings.”