Accenture Cloud First drives cloud adoption & digitalisation

In an announcement made by Accenture, the company reports the launch of its Accenture Cloud First - a multi service group of 70,000 professionals.

As part of the launch the company highlighted its plans to invest US$3bn over three years to enable its clients in all industries to become ‘cloud first’ organisations rapidly, as well as accelerate their digital transformation. This approach aims to help companies realise increased value, speed and scale.

From October 1, Karthik Narain will lead Accenture Cloud First and join the Global Management Committee.

“COVID-19 has created a new inflection point that requires every company to dramatically accelerate the move to the cloud as a foundation for digital transformation to build the resilience, new experiences and products, trust, speed and structural cost reduction that the ongoing health, economic and societal crisis demands — and that a better future for all requires,” said Julie Sweet, chief executive officer, Accenture.

“Accenture Cloud First and our substantial investment demonstrate our commitment to delivering greater value to our clients when they need it most. Digital transformation requires cloud at scale, and post-COVID leadership requires that every business become a ‘cloud first’ business.”

With the launch of Accenture Cloud First, Accenture strives to bring together the full capabilities of Accenture’s industry and technology, ecosystem partners, and commitment to learning and upskilling. Its single focus is to enable “organisations to move to the cloud with greater speed and achieve greater value for all their stakeholders at this critical time,” said Accenture .

Accenture Cloud First integrates the company’s expansive cloud expertise with its learning and talent development expertise, which it believes is critical to ensure organisation can realise value from cloud and digital transformation.

Accenture has reported that the US$3bn investment will be utilised to advance “industry roadmaps, data models, and solution; cloud AI data and AI architectures; integrated full-stack infrastructure and applications capabilities; cloud tools, assets, and automation to drive lower unit cost and innovation; and research and development in edge computing and related cloud technologies,” with its ecosystem partners.

“Cloud is the most disruptive and value-creating technology of our time — it is the foundation for the digital transformation that is driving profound changes in how businesses operate, compete and create value for all their stakeholders,” commented Paul Daugherty, group chief executive, Accenture Technology.

For more information on business topics in Europe, Middle East and Africa please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief EMEA.