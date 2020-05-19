Article
Digital Strategy

Airbus and Luxembourg agree MoU for long-term cooperation

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Airbus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Luxembourg to increase their long-term cooperation.

The French aircraft manufacturer will work with Luxembourg on cyber security by partnering with the Luxembourg Cybersecurity Competence Center (C3), a public private partnership programme.

Other areas of focus will be remotely piloted aircraft systems and space technology, where Airbus will synergise with the Luxembourg government to explore opportunities in the future space economy.

See also:


"We are strengthening our cooperation with one of our longest-standing European and NATO partner countries," said Patrick de Castelbajac, Executive Vice President Strategy and International at Airbus.

"We believe this agreement with Luxembourg will have a mutual benefit in some new and exciting areas such as defence, space, cybersecurity and helicopters. Airbus is looking forward to deepening its long-term industrial cooperation with Luxembourg."

Airbus has also agreed to provide training sessions to Luxembourg-based companies to become potential suppliers. A delegation of executive level representatives from top Luxembourg-based suppliers participated in Toulouse in a dedicated training session at the Airbus premises.

In January, Business Chief reported that the Turkish government's defense arm has agreed a long-term supplier contract with Airbus worth $7bn.

AirbusAirbus strategyAirbus LuxembourgAirbus cybersecurity
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability