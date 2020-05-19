Airbus and Luxembourg agree MoU for long-term cooperation

Airbus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Luxembourg to increase their long-term cooperation.

The French aircraft manufacturer will work with Luxembourg on cyber security by partnering with the Luxembourg Cybersecurity Competence Center (C3), a public private partnership programme.

Other areas of focus will be remotely piloted aircraft systems and space technology, where Airbus will synergise with the Luxembourg government to explore opportunities in the future space economy.

See also:



"We are strengthening our cooperation with one of our longest-standing European and NATO partner countries," said Patrick de Castelbajac, Executive Vice President Strategy and International at Airbus.

"We believe this agreement with Luxembourg will have a mutual benefit in some new and exciting areas such as defence, space, cybersecurity and helicopters. Airbus is looking forward to deepening its long-term industrial cooperation with Luxembourg."

Airbus has also agreed to provide training sessions to Luxembourg-based companies to become potential suppliers. A delegation of executive level representatives from top Luxembourg-based suppliers participated in Toulouse in a dedicated training session at the Airbus premises.

In January, Business Chief reported that the Turkish government's defense arm has agreed a long-term supplier contract with Airbus worth $7bn.