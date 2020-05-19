Airbus inaugurates its Little Engineer programme in Kenya

Airbus, the aircraft manufacturer based in France, has launched an engineering programme targeted at students in Kenya.

The programme was created through the firm’s Airbus Foundation, as well as partners Little Engineer, The Travelling Telescope, and the M-Pesa Foundation Academy.

The project will enable 30 students to simulate a launch mission into space, aiming to present Kenya’s youth with knowledge, understanding, and the ability to explore space technology.

Ultimately, this could lead to more students, between the ages of 10 and 16, joining science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) academia and careers.

SEE ALSO:

“We want to support and work with Kenyan youth whose innovative and high-tech spirit is getting stronger with many small and medium-sized companies, social entrepreneurs and local non-profit organisations,” reported Airbus Foundation’s Executive Director, Andrea Debbane.

The UN have stated that small and medium-sized enterprises in Kenya contribute to 33.8% of gross domestic product and 81.1% of potential employment.

“We are very excited to be partnering with The Airbus Foundation and The Travelling Telescope,” commented the CEO of the M-Pesa Foundation, Les Baillie.

“The Airbus Little Engineer initiative fits well into how we approach education at the M-Pesa Foundation Academy where we focus on leadership, technology, entrepreneurship training and co-curricular activities alongside academic learning.”