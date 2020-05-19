EatOut announces partnership with Dineout to introduce regional restaurant platform
The Kenya-based eatery search and discovery service, EatOut, has teamed up with Indian company, Dineout, as it rolls out a regional restaurant platform that will allow people to order meals in addition to managing reservations at a number of establishments, according to Business Daily.
Through the collaboration, it is expected that EatOut will unveil Dineout’s Restaurant Technology Platform named InResto for its restaurant partners in East Africa.
EatOut Managing Director, Mikul Shah, commented: “We are excited about bringing inResto to East Africa. Our aim is to continue building on the success of our restaurant festivals and media businesses. The Dineout team shares our vision and together we are already working closely with some leading local brands, as we gear up for the official launch of the platform later this year.”
Dineout currently processes around 30mn seats and manages more than 20mn delivery orders every month.
Co-founder and head of Global Growth of Dineout India, Vivek Kapoor, said: “We are really impressed by the work done by Mikul’s team and feel that the FnB space in Kenya is at the brink of leaping into the big food tech revolution….With this partnership, Kenyans can expect more exciting developments in the restaurant scene that will ultimately create a better dining experience for consumers.”
