Article
Leadership & Strategy

EatOut announces partnership with Dineout to introduce regional restaurant platform

By Hasit Patel
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Kenya-based eatery search and discovery service, EatOut, has teamed up with Indian company, Dineout, as it rolls out a regional restaurant platform that will allow people to order meals in addition to managing reservations at a number of establishments, according to Business Daily.

Through the collaboration, it is expected that EatOut will unveil Dineout’s Restaurant Technology Platform named InResto for its restaurant partners in East Africa.

EatOut Managing Director, Mikul Shah, commented: “We are excited about bringing inResto to East Africa. Our aim is to continue building on the success of our restaurant festivals and media businesses. The Dineout team shares our vision and together we are already working closely with some leading local brands, as we gear up for the official launch of the platform later this year.”

SEE ALSO:

Dineout currently processes around 30mn seats and manages more than 20mn delivery orders every month.

Co-founder and head of Global Growth of Dineout India, Vivek Kapoor, said: “We are really impressed by the work done by Mikul’s team and feel that the FnB space in Kenya is at the brink of leaping into the big food tech revolution….With this partnership, Kenyans can expect more exciting developments in the restaurant scene that will ultimately create a better dining experience for consumers.”

kenyaIndiaEatOutDineout
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability