Article
Leadership & Strategy

Construction to begin on Nairobi’s Sh50bn road in September

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Construction will commence on Nairobi’s first double-decker road which will connect the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and the Nairobi-Nakuru highway in September.

The project’s construction is anticipated to be complete within two years, according to the nation’s Transport Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia.

China Road and Bridge Corporation will be responsible for building the structure, which aims to reduce traffic on Mombasa Road, Business Daily reported.

The highway will feature a bus rapid transit (BRT) system, which will see a dedicated lane constructed for large-capacity buses only.

SEE ALSO:

The project was initially planned 10 years ago, but had been delayed due to financing issues.

The road will be built in three stages, with the first stage to see 6.5km of highway constructed between the airport and Likoni Road and the Southern Bypass interchange.

The second phase will be built between Likoni Road and James Gichuru Roa junction on Waiyaki Way in the Westlands.

The final stage will be complete the highway from James Gichuru Road in Rironi.

kenyaNairobiconstruction
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability