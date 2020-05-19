Construction to begin on Nairobi’s Sh50bn road in September

Construction will commence on Nairobi’s first double-decker road which will connect the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and the Nairobi-Nakuru highway in September.

The project’s construction is anticipated to be complete within two years, according to the nation’s Transport Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia.

China Road and Bridge Corporation will be responsible for building the structure, which aims to reduce traffic on Mombasa Road, Business Daily reported.

The highway will feature a bus rapid transit (BRT) system, which will see a dedicated lane constructed for large-capacity buses only.

SEE ALSO:

The project was initially planned 10 years ago, but had been delayed due to financing issues.

The road will be built in three stages, with the first stage to see 6.5km of highway constructed between the airport and Likoni Road and the Southern Bypass interchange.

The second phase will be built between Likoni Road and James Gichuru Roa junction on Waiyaki Way in the Westlands.

The final stage will be complete the highway from James Gichuru Road in Rironi.