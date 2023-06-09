How 3D-printed construction is taking shape in UAE and Saudi

Saving costs and saving the planet

American University of Sharjah and University of Sharjah scientists found that constructing the 3D-printed house created little more than half the carbon emissions from building a conventional one.

3D printing construction can reduce waste by up to 90%, as there is no need for cutting or sawing materials, and also uses up to 50% less energy, as there is no need for on-site emissions from heavy machinery or transportation of materials.

Materials are also used more efficiently, as the printer creates structures that are perfectly tailored to their intended use, while buildings are far more durable, as they are printed with a single material that is free of weak points.

Costs are cut too with 3D construction, thanks to less labour, materials and time. The Office of the Future took just 17 days to print and two days to install, significantly faster than traditional construction methods, and involved 50% less labour cost than conventional construction.

The benefits are magnified further still when you consider the regional construction boom, not just in the UAE but also in neighbouring nation Saudi Arabia, with both countries leading the Middle East’s construction boom with a pipeline of US$1.36bn of projects under development.

Saudi hot on Dubai’s heels on the 3D printing front

Which is why Saudi too is getting in on the 3D printing action. Last year, the Kingdom gave birth to the world’s tallest 3D-printed building.

Constructed by leading Saudi real estate developer Dar Al Arkan, using a COBOD 3D construction printer, the 3-storey, 9.9m-tall villa was printed in just 26 days, required just three workers, demanded less energy, and used sustainable eco-friendly cement, with 99% of the concrete materials used sourced locally.

The construction took place on-site and in the height of the summer without any cooling equipment proving that the technology is capable of printing homes year-round in a desert climate.

The villa has nine solar panels on the roof, which generate enough electricity to power many of the villa's systems, including lighting and heating, while heat-reflecting nano-technology was used to paint the exterior walls, making the villa up to 40% more heat-resistant than traditional buildings.

In addition, the exterior of the house is four times stronger than any regular-built one.

This 3D-printing debut is in line with the Kingdom’s VIsion 2030, as it looks to diversify its economy and up the ante on its real estate sector by integrating the latest trends and technologies.

“The introduction of 3D construction printing enables us to focus on greater flexibility of design, strengthen productivity and achieve higher cost efficiency,” says Wael Al Hagen, 3D construction printing project manager at Dar Al Arkan.

The developer is now building its second villa, and looks set to ramp up regional competition on the 3D-printing front.

With Dubai claiming construction of the world’s first-ever 3D-printed Mosque, what is Saudi left to print next? Hotel? Airport? Hospital? Watch this 3D printing space.