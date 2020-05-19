Article
EMEA construction industry receives special Oracle recognition

By Leah Netabai
May 19, 2020
With the construction industry facing numerous challenges, Oracle shines a light on its customers who are reimagining the industry through technology.

Within the MEA region there has been a heavy focus on digital transformation and economic development, with numerous initiatives, partnerships and accelerator programmes being established in order to foster this growth. 

Current challenges faced by the industry include: growing project complexity, rising competition, fragmented project supply chains and increasing risk. Those who received Oracle’s Construction and Engineering Excellence Awards demonstrated compelling results to overcome these challenges using Oracle's Construction and Engineering solution suite.

“The Oracle Construction and Engineering Excellence Awards winners represent organisations of all sizes that have demonstrated remarkable success from the digital transformation of their businesses across the project and asset lifecycle,” said Mark Webster, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Construction and Engineering. “From significant productivity gains, to better payment outcomes across the supply chain, to unlocking project intelligence for smarter decision making, the improvements realised by these organisations underscore their leadership in driving project delivery forward, with benefits that extend to all stakeholders. We congratulate the honourees and are thrilled to recognise their accomplishments.”

Those nominated for the 2019 Oracle Construction and Engineering Excellence Awards were put into the following categories: 

  • Data-driven insights

  • Enterprise-wide standardisation

  • Innovation in sustainability

  • Innovator of the year

  • Platform expansion

  • Social impact project of the year

  • Solutions iImplementation

  • Systems integration

Other recognitions of achievements included: energy and resources, industrial manufacturing, public infrastructure, and residential and commercial. 

Organisations that received the awards include Assystem, Bombardier Transportation, HBK Contracting Company, ITER Organization, J. Murphy & Sons Limited, MBDA, Multiplex Construction Europe Ltd., Public Works Authority Qatar, Qatari Diar Real Estate, Royal Schiphol Group, SPG Dry Cooling Belgium, Tractebel Engineering GmbH and United Living.

For more information on business topics in the Middle East and Africa, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief MEA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

