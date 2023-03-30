23 incredible Saudi Arabian megaprojects to watch in 2023

Sustainable, sky-high, and even sci-fi – Saudi Arabia’s latest mega (and giga) projects are transforming the Kingdom into one of the most exciting destinations in the world.

Thanks to his Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Saudi Vision 2030, an economic diversification plan that is investing heavily in everything from tourism to technology, the Kingdom is home to some of the region’s – and world’s – most innovative, high-tech, and futuristic developments.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year, Fahd Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh, revealed that the city had more than 30 megaprojects in the works.

Funding many of these daring developments (fifteen, in fact) is the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – one of the largest and most impactful sovereign wealth funds in the world.

From a zero-carbon city to a river twice as long as the Nile and an urban park four times the size of NYC’s Central Park, here are 23 megaprojects to keep an eye on in 2023.

1

NEOM