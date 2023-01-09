Saudi Arabia's NEOM – the world’s first cognitive city

Jan 2021

NEOM announces plans to construct the world’s first zero-gravity zero-carbon vertical city. Dubbed The Line, the city marks the first time in 150 years a major urban development has been designed around people, not roads, and the first city to be powered by renewable energy. At just 200m wide, and extending over 170km, the “vertically layered” buildings will house 9 million residents by 2045. Residents will have access to all facilities within a 5-minute walk, and a high-speed train with 20-minute end-to-end transit. Residents will live in interconnected societies run by AI designed to coexist with nature.