Airbus overtakes Boeing with 1,109 orders in 2017, company also achieves delivery record

Airbus overtook Boeing in commercial jet order numbers by the end 2017, with the French aircraft manufacturer reporting positive results this week.

Orders totalled 1,109 from 44 different customers with an especially strong December pushing the company ahead of rival Boeing, which booked 912 net orders over the 12 months.

Airbus' order of 430 aircraft for Indigo Partners, a private equity fund in the United States, was worth $49.5bn on its own, while growth in the Chinese market has helped it steadily expand its customer base.

Boeing remained ahead in the number of deliveries, though Airbus did break its own record with 718 aircraft delivered to 85 customers, maintaining its history of making an improvement each year for the past 15 years.

"A new Airbus delivery record coupled with our fifth best order intake wraps up a remarkable year for us," said Fabrice Brégier, Airbus Chief Operating Officer and President Commercial Aircraft.

"This outstanding achievement is testimony to the dedication of all our teams, and makes the company fitter, stronger and ready for the opportunities ahead."