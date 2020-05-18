Al Hilal Bank First of its kind to Engage Customers with Snapchat

Al Hilal Bank has announced that it has recently integrated Snapchat, a photo messaging app, into its customer engagement strategy.

This marks the first time in the world that Snapchat is being used by a bank to reach out further to its customers.

Snapchat allows users to share content called ‘Snaps’ to a controlled list of recipients within a limited time ranging from one to 10 seconds. App users send around 700 million photos and videos a day, while Snapchat Stories content are viewed an estimated 500 million times a day.

Al Hilal will use the social media platform to provide its customers with regular updates and share information on topics such as the bank’s facilities, services, staff and events. Customers will also be invited to share their daily routines and fun facts about them.

Mohammed Jamil Berro, Group CEO, Al Hilal Bank, said: “Social media has emerged as a powerful means to interact with people regardless of time, distance or status. Al Hilal Bank recognises the potential of this platform to bring us closer to our customers and create an interactive and personal environment for us to enjoy and strengthen our partnership.

“Snapchat is a great tool to affirm how we regard our customers as the heart of all our actions, plans and aspirations.”