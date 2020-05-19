Amazon to create 2,500 new jobs in the UK by the end of 2018

Amazon has committed to creating 2,500 new permanent jobs in the United Kingdom by the end of 2018.

The e-commerce giant is to recruit into roles requiring a differing range of expertise and experience, from entry-level positions to software developers, engineers and technicians.

650 permanent jobs will be created in the company's development centres as well as hundreds of new roles becoming available at its UK head office in London, while graduates, interns and apprentices will be added in a variety of technical, non-technical and operations positions.

"The UK is a fantastic place to do business so we are delighted to continue our investment in the British economy and provide quality, permanent roles for people the length and breadth of the country," Doug Gurr, Amazon UK Country Manager.

"Whether you are looking for an entry-level role or in highly-specialised fields such as speech science or machine learning, we are proud to be expanding our UK workforce so we can further improve our products and services like AmazonFresh, Prime Video and Amazon Alexa."

In other Amazon-related news in the country, it was revealed on Thursday that, for the first time, it will broadcasting live Premier League football through its Prime service after acquiring the rights for 20 matches from the 2019-20 season.