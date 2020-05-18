Article
Dubai International wins Best Airport in the Middle East

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
Dubai International Airport (DXB) has won the Best Airport in the Middle East award at the Asian Freight, Logistics, and Supply Chain Awards (AFLAS) held in Shanghai, organised by Asia Cargo News.

The airport is currently the second busiest airport globally for international air freight volumes, having handled 2.5 million tonnes in 2015.

Anita Mehra, Senior VP of Communications and Reputation at Dubai Airports, said: "We are very pleased to have been chosen as the best airport in the region particularly because the award is given based on the choice of thousands of readers, many of whom have experienced the state of the art facilities, service quality and efficiency of Dubai International." 

