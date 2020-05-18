Article
Leadership & Strategy

Normal service resumes at Dubai International Airport

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
Normal operations have resumed at Dubai International Airport (DXB) following the emergency landing of an Emirates flight from India that took place last week. A firefighter died in the incident, boarding the burning plane to help rescue 300 passengers and crew.

Dubai Airports, DXB’s operator, confirmed that all remaining capacity restrictions have now been lifted and flights have returned to their normal schedule.

Following the crash landing of the plane, the airport was closed entirely for over five hours and then operating with one runway. Dubai Airports said DXB was in ‘recovery mode’ for 48 hours while the backlog of flights was cleared. According to media reports, the cost of the initial closure of the airport could have been around $330 million.

An investigation into the incident has been opened by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority

