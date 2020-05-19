Eaton Corporation showcases capabilities to African customers

Industrial manufacturer Eaton Corporation has launched a new sales and marketing campaign for its African customers by hosting a Technology Day.

The company, which now employs more than 600 people, has grown rapidly in the last year following a number of acquisitions which has secured its place as the leading supplier of electrical products and services to the South African mining industry.

The Technology Day held in Johannesburg was organised to showcase the company’s portfolio of products and services that now span every stage of the mining value chain.

Eaton operates manufacturing and support facilities in Johannesburg, Rustenburg, Witbank, Durban, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town, Richards Bay and Vanderbijilpark.

In July 2011, Eaton acquired the four Actom Low Voltage Equipment (ALVE) business units: CHI Control, Meissner Interruptible Power and Norsa Electronics.

Together with its wide range of Hydraulic and Vehicle Group products and services, Eaton can now assist customers’ key power management challenges at all six stages of the mining process: Exploration, Production Drill and Blast, Load and Haul, Crush and Screen, Material Handling and Processing.

Meester joined Eaton in June from Sandvik AB where he was President, Sandvik Mining and Construction Company based in Pune, India. Kilfoil, a South African citizen, recently took up his new position following seven years working for Eaton in several leadership roles in North America.

Commenting on Eaton's solutions for the mining industry, Simon Meester said: "Mine managers are under constant pressure from owners to maximize output, while reducing cost per metric ton. To meet these demands, our customers expect support from suppliers with proven products and services that deliver consistent uptime, without compromising safety.

“Our message at today's Technology Day is simple: Eaton is the only supplier able to address our customers' most critical power management challenges at every stage of the value chain from the drilling of the first exploration holes, all the way through to final production."

The Technology Day consisted of a series of technical seminars providing deeper insights into Eaton's Electrical, Hydraulic and Vehicle offerings for miners. In addition, a comprehensive Exhibition Floor showcased the complete portfolio of Eaton's mining products and services across the six stages of the mining process.

Eaton serves a wide range of local and multinational customers in South Africa including: Mittal Steel, Navistar, Mercedes- Benz, Tata, UD Trucks, Lonmin Mining, Sasol, MAN, Bell Equipment, Anglo American, Hino,VW Group and Exxaro Mining.

Eaton Corporation is a global technology leader in electrical components, systems and services, with 2011 sales of $16 billion, and employs about 73,000 people, selling products to customers in more than 150 countries.