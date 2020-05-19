Article
Digital Strategy

Europe's edition of Business Chief - February issue now available!

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The February issue of the Europe edition of Business Chief, packed with interviews and insight, is now live!

Few retailers are able to match the mighty Alibaba for its customer-base, but how exactly can businesses in Europe take advantage of its huge reach in China?

In our cover interview this month, Tom Wadlow speaks to David Lloyd, Alibaba’s Managing Director for the UK, Ireland the Nordics, who reveals the avenues companies can explore to showcase their products to the e-commerce giant’s 488mn active consumers.

"Our mission globally is to make it easy to do business anywhere," says Lloyd. Read the full, exclusive Q&A on page six.

See also:


Elsewhere in this edition, Conrad Fritzsch, Mercedes-Benz’s Director of Digitalisation, Marketing & Sales, outlines the theory and practice behind a digital transformation while Stuart Hodge assesses the challenges businesses face in retaining their most valuable talent.

Recent trends in operational risk management are also analysed, Paris is the European hub profiled in our regular City Focus feature and February’s top 10 ranks the biggest IPOs on the continent in 2017.

Finally, our exclusive digital reports feature interviews with the DVLA, NFU Mutual, the NHS Business Services Authority and Universal Electric Corp – all involving in-depth discussions with top executives and industry experts.

Enjoy the magazine, and join the conversation on Twitter: @Business_Chief.

Mercedes-BenzAlibabaBusiness Chief EuropeDVLA
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability