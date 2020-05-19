Europe's edition of Business Chief - February issue now available!

The February issue of the Europe edition of Business Chief, packed with interviews and insight, is now live!

Few retailers are able to match the mighty Alibaba for its customer-base, but how exactly can businesses in Europe take advantage of its huge reach in China?

In our cover interview this month, Tom Wadlow speaks to David Lloyd, Alibaba’s Managing Director for the UK, Ireland the Nordics, who reveals the avenues companies can explore to showcase their products to the e-commerce giant’s 488mn active consumers.

"Our mission globally is to make it easy to do business anywhere," says Lloyd. Read the full, exclusive Q&A on page six.

Elsewhere in this edition, Conrad Fritzsch, Mercedes-Benz’s Director of Digitalisation, Marketing & Sales, outlines the theory and practice behind a digital transformation while Stuart Hodge assesses the challenges businesses face in retaining their most valuable talent.

Recent trends in operational risk management are also analysed, Paris is the European hub profiled in our regular City Focus feature and February’s top 10 ranks the biggest IPOs on the continent in 2017.

Finally, our exclusive digital reports feature interviews with the DVLA, NFU Mutual, the NHS Business Services Authority and Universal Electric Corp – all involving in-depth discussions with top executives and industry experts.

