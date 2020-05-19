Five things to do in Lusaka this spring

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

1. FLYING FISH BEACH PARTY

Who says fish can’t fly? Who says beer can’t be flavoured? Who says a beach party isn’t possible in Lusaka? Flying Fish is all about trying something new, about finding inspiration in the ordinary. It’s a twist on the familiar, and spontaneously adding just that little something extra to the everyday.

Flying Fish creates the fun, summer beach vibe in landlocked Zambia with the Flying Fish Beach Festival. At the Gymkhana Club at the Lusaka Showgrounds, September 5, 14:00 ‘til late, Flying Fish will host a branded beach party – sand, beach chairs, beach umbrellas, towels and related activations that are playful, fun, interesting and unexpected.

The activities of the day will include beer pong competitions, beach volleyball, beach soccer, and many more games. There’ll be prize giveaways and free stock for the game winners. A Food Market will provide variety in eating, with street vendor-type stalls without the messiness of actual streets. International and local DJs will be on deck to escalate the pomp, alongside many other local acts.

The Flying Fish beach festival starts at 14:00 and entrance is K50 per person at the gate. Right of Admission reserved. Flying fish is for people over the age of 18 only.

2. OKTOBERFEST

Oktoberfest is the Zambia’s largest beer festival and travelling funfair held annually. This year, the event will take place at Fringilla Farm in Chisamba. Attendees can expect the beer to flow as performances from local and international artists turn up the bass. If you love music, and you love beer, then this is the event for you.

October 9 and 10 are the dates you should mark in your calendar. The party starts at 16:00 hours. Presale tickets are going for K100 whilst payments at the entrance are K150.

3. ROCKTOBERFEST

One of Lusaka's premier beer and music events is back bigger and better. Featuring top-notch libations and performances from two of Africa's most exciting hip hop artists AKA and Da Les supported by the best of local artists such as Nasty D, Izreal, Danny, Ma Africa, Jay Rox, Ozzy, Roberto, Cleo the Ice Queen and Krytic plus DJ's Bizzy Wizzy, Phsycho Tash, Sebastién Dutch and Mich The Rocking Guy.

The ‘turn up’ will take place on October 3, 2015. Tickets, which are available from Computicket and all Shoprite Stores, are for K100 Ordinary and K200 V.I.P.

4. BAREFEET THEATRE PRESENTS ‘TREASURE IN CHIBOLYA’

Growing up in one of the most hard-core and notorious areas in Lusaka is not easy for many young people. Treasure in Chibolya moves beyond the negative stereotypes and finds stories of wonder and awe from some of the most inspiring young people who hail from Chibolya.

From humble beginnings the group of acrobats have worked hard for years and have performed at the UNICEF headquarters in New York as well as festivals in Poland, Ireland, Holland, Belgium and the UK. This group of young men are back where it all began to share their journey through a unique display of film, acrobatics, circus, animation and original music.

The experience starts at Levy Mall on October 30, 2015, at 18:30 hours. Ticket sales have already started and are going for K100.

5. LAUGH OUT NOW

If you’re a fan of comedy shows ranging from stand up to skits, then this is an event you do not want to miss. The platform will see Zambia’s premier comedians such as Bob Nkoshya, Abel Chungu, and many more, take the stage to bring the laughter.

Laugh Out Now is hosted by Bittersweet Events and will take place on November 6, 2015 at the Mulungushi Conference Centre. Tickets, which will available at Sounds Arcade, will be sold at K100.

