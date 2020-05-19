Sh10bn to be invested in roads between Tanzania, Zambia, and Malawi
The Tanzania Roads Agency (Tanroads) has announced that it will be developing a road between Tanzania, Zambia, and Malawi.
The Tanzanian government, through Tanroads, aims to boost the nation’s economy by connecting the neighbouring countries.
Sh10bn (US$3.2mn) will be invested in the project, with the money having been set aside by Tanroads.
The project was presented to Parliament on 4 June, with the Deputy Minister for Works, Transport, and Communications, Elias Kwandikwa, highlighting the road’s importance for the country’s future economy.
Whilst the Mpemba-Ileje portion of the road has been proposed, construction has already begun on the Mpemba-Isongole section.
The Minister highlighted that during the 2017/18 financial year, the government had reversed Sh4.455bn ($1.5mn) for the Mpemba-Illeje project.
Kwandikwa confirmed that during the 2018/19 financial year, Sh10bn will be spent on that portion of the road.
