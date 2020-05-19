Article
Leadership & Strategy

Tanzania set to launch international gold trading centre in Geita

By Hasit Patel
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

It has been announced that Tanzania will unveil an international gold trading centre in Geita, according to All Africa.

The country is set to join South Africa and Botswana which has a gold exchange hub and diamond bullion market respectively.

It is anticipated that the gold hub will ease mineral trading and allow businesses to pay the required levies to the government.

SEE ALSO:

With Geita producing more than 40% of the gold exported from Tanzania, it is believed that each of the five districts in the region will have one gold collection centre for small-scale miners.

The development is aligned with President John Magufuli’s latest directive in order to ensure that Tanzania leads the way in the international gold sector.

In 2017, President Magufuli requested the construction of a 24km perimeter wall to surround the tanzanite mines in Mererani, Manyara Region, in a bid to curb smuggling of the rare gemstone.

tanzaniaAfricaGeita
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability