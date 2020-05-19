Article
Leadership & Strategy

Kenya’s Little to expand to Tanzania and Ghana

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Little, the ride-hailing company based in Kenya, has announced plans to expand its operations across east and west Africa.

The firm intends to launch its service in Tanzania and Ghana by May this year. The company also aims to raise around US$50mn from its investors, reported Reuters.

The business is currently valued between $70mn and $75mn, according to the Chief Executive Officer Kamal Budhabhatti.

Tanzania’s capital city, Dar es Salaam, will be subject to Little’s ride-hailing service from next week, whilst the company will reach Ghana’s Accra by May.

“We are meeting a couple of investors, both on the continent and in Silicon Valley. The interest is there,” revealed Budhabhatti.

SEE ALSO:

Additional funding will be used to drive technology development and national expansion.

Little attracts its drivers by offering them to earn more money by selling additional services during to customers during their journeys.

“Our drivers are agents, they can sell insurance to you, they can sell [mobile] airtime, they can pay light and/or water bills, they can do all those little things around that increases that income,” the CEO added.

The business has partnered with Kenya’s largest mobile operator, Safaricom, for marketing purposes.

However, the service is available to Kenyans without a smartphone. “About 20% of our rides actually come from non-smartphones,” Budhabhatti noted.

tanzaniakenyaGhanaLittle
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability