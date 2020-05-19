Five Tips for Successful Video Marketing Campaigns

As video content is increasingly streamed online and across multiple devices – including desktop, connected TV, smartphone, and tablet – the lines between between traditional television and newer media channels are blurring.

In fact, a recent report by eMarketer predicted that UK consumers are set to spend more time on digital media in 2014 than they are watching TV. In parallel, digital video campaigns, too, are quickly gaining traction among today’s marketing community and, in 2013 alone, UK video ad spend grew by 62 percent, reaching £324.9 million.

As more consumers shift their digital consumption away from traditional TV to other devices, marketers are presented with expanded opportunities to leverage the growing number of available impressions – something they cannot afford to ignore. Implementation, however, can be daunting without a robust marketing strategy, so it is critical to ensure any investment in video is executed proficiently to deliver optimum returns.

With this in mind, here are five tips for delivering a successful video marketing campaign:

1. Plan and execute holistically

Video presents a powerful opportunity for marketers to both drive awareness and consumer action. To successfully execute video, it is critical to plan and implement it in coordination with display, social, mobile and other digital channels.

Getting the message sequencing, frequency, media pricing, and targeting correct is imperative for driving optimal response and efficiency.

2. Consider the mindset of your viewer

Many businesses recycle their TV ad campaigns into online campaigns. This is not always the best approach, as ‘lean-back’ and ‘lean-forward’ viewing requires very different mindsets.

Consideration therefore needs to be given at the production stage to assess how best to engage viewers in each environment including the right duration, the quality of the content (professional versus User Generated Content), player size, and device.

3. Make the most of algorithms

Video is more than engaging imagery on a screen. Marketers need to maximise the proven success of the algorithmic-driven decisioning and optimisation that technology provides, ensuring the most effective approach within the campaign and maximum return on investment.

4. Understanding attribution

The science of attribution is essential to understand the key elements that drive video marketing success and the ways in which it contributes to the overall delivery of the campaign – particularly those higher-funnel video ads that drive awareness of a brand rather than being directly responsible for purchases.

It is also important to adopt an effective attribution solution so that every impression can be measured and analysed. Once marketers are empowered by knowing which impression had the greatest influence on the conversion, they can adjust and fine-tune their campaigns with confidence.

5. Video measurement

With campaign goals defined and key audience targeting employed, the next stage is to better understand the impact of audience targeting. Tools such as gross rating point (GRP) can help gauge online video success, comparing TV and digital campaigns to deliver like-for-like analysis.

Reporting on consumer demographics and frequency-reach means further adjustments can be made to the campaign to ensure maximum success.

With this approach, marketers can be assured that their investment in video will provide ample returns, improving their chances of small-screen success in the digital space.

Dave Reed is Managing Director, EMEA at MediaMath