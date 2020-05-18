Four Things to Expect from Saudi Agriculture 2014

Saudi Agriculture 2014, the 33rd international agriculture, water and agro-industry trade show, is all set to open on Sunday September 7, 2014 at the capital’s Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

With agriculture among the country and Middle East’s most challenging markets, here are five things to expect at the conference:

The premier agriculture expo, which will run until September 10, 2014, will see the participation of 350 exhibitors from 40 countries. The Saudi Agriculture Seminar Series will provide the ideal platform to discuss the current and future overseas agriculture investment business strategies for Saudi Arabia, how to improve the efficient use of available resources and addressing the current trends in technology and the worldwide agriculture industry, to meet the challenges and opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s agriculture industry.To be held on September 8 and 9, the series will identify potential solutions to KSA food security challenges, provide a deep insight on the government’s agenda for strategic investments abroad and offer opportunities to network with key industry stakeholders. Saudi Agriculture 2014 is set to gather international and local companies to showcase the latest industry products and technologies to the local and regional markets. The exhibition covers all aspects of the agriculture and food industries from cultivation to management, production, packaging and distribution. The event will showcase a variety of path-breaking solutions for the agricultural sector, including agriculture building construction, animal health and production, finance and banking, machinery and equipments, chemicals and fertilizers, fisheries and fish farming, greenhouses, irrigation and landscaping equipments, and organic farming. Held concurrently with Saudi Agriculture 2014 are Saudi Agro-Food 2014, the 21st international trade show for food products, ingredients and technologies, and Saudi Food-Pack 2014 – the fourth international trade exhibition for food processing and packaging.

For more information, log on to: www.saudi-agriculture.com.