How Dell Technologies enables Three Ireland’s transformation

Jason Ward is VP and General Manager at Dell Technologies Ireland. He has extensive experience managing teams across Europe, and favours exactly the culture in place at Dell. “If you've got a very happy and contented workforce that have a good work life balance, and are all focused on the customer, leadership becomes quite an easy job,” he says.

The company’s mission is to create technologies that drive human progress. “Our vision is to become the most essential technology company, from the edge to the core, from data centres to the cloud and everything in between. We as a company can help organisations transform themselves from the world of legacy IT right into the digital world we're in today.” Its efforts are delineated into a number of complementary offerings, as Ward explains. “Dell, as a family of companies, has created technologies and solutions that feed into four categories. We go to market around Workforce transformation, security transformation, IT transformation and digital transformation.”

One such beneficiary of Dell’s approach has been Three Ireland. “We've been working with them for five years now. One of the great things about working with Three and Stephen Reidy, the CIO, is that they are a real disruptor in the marketplace in terms of telecommunications and mobile.” That disruptive capability has required Dell’s technology. “We've been working with them primarily around supporting them on their core business systems. Support systems, analytics, CRM, and the management of data across Three is critical to their business requirements, and that's very much how we've partnered with them to support that.”

That’s involved the use of some of Dell’s latest and greatest technologies, such as flexible and scalable high end storage infrastructure known as PowerMax. “PowerMax underpins virtually all of the mission critical workloads and applications that Three needs. PowerMax changes the game for Three business applications. It is designed with a multi-controller, active/active scale-out architecture and industry standard, end-to-end NVMe and SCM powered by Intel Optane™ technology. Inline, global dedupe and compression add extreme efficiency to their data centre - we've reduced the time it takes for billing runs to one fifth of what it was. All of the core, mission-critical systems from billing right through to real time analytics and AI for customer data are being supported by our underlying PowerMax technology, which is very exciting.”

Going forwards, as the telecommunications industry evolves with the likes of 5G and software-defined data centres, Ward is confident that the partnership will also go from strength to strength. “The fundamental basis of a good partnership is firstly understanding what our customer's objectives and challenges are,” he says. “We work closely with Stephen and his team to understand Three’s business requirements and what they are trying to achieve as an organisation. Only from that can we architect our solutions. We value the relationship tremendously, and we're looking forward to continued expansion and growth over the coming years.”