How Ethiopian Airlines won Africa’s Best Cargo Airline of the Year

By mahlokoane percy ngwato
May 19, 2020
Ethiopian Airlines is Africa’s largest cargo operator and has been voted as the Best Cargo Airline of the Year from Africa at the Air Cargo News awards in London, United Kingdom.
 

Ethiopian Airlines’ Award is based on the result of a vote cast by over 18,000 supply chain professionals conducted over two months. Among those surveyed were shipping professionals, goods owners, and logistics partners. Airlines were graded on which provided the best overall customer experience and for the best service provider in each region.

Ethiopian Airlines is particularly noteworthy for introducing the latest technology and by working hard to make its services as convenient for customers as possible. Ethiopian was the first in Africa to and operate the B777-200 LR freighter, which has exceptional uplift, range and fuel efficiency.

Roger Hailey, Editor of Air Cargo News: said “Once again the air cargo industry has proven that innovation and customer service go hand in hand with efficient and secure global supply chains. Ethiopian Airlines is a worthy winner of this award, as recognised by peer group professionals who voted in recognition of its valuable contribution to African air cargo. Congratulations.”

Ethiopian Airlines’ CEO Tewolde GebreMariam, said: “We are very pleased to win such a distinguished award. This award encourages us to do more in our contribution towards the socio-economic development of Africa.”

