Ethiopian Airlines wins company of the year award at All Africa Business Leaders Awards

The largest airline operator in Africa, Ethiopian Airlines received the top accolade at the All Africa Business Leaders Awards: African Company of the Year. The awards ceremony was held this week in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The group CEO, Tewolde GebreMariam is also a finalist for the All Africa Business Leaders Award in the Business Leader of the Year category. “We are honored to receive the prestigious award of Company of the Year by All Africa Business Leaders Award organized by CNBC. The award is yet another testimony of the success Ethiopian continues to register thanks to its Vision 2025 fast, profitable and sustainable growth roadmap.”

He continued: “This award is first and foremost due to the dedication and commitment of my 16,000 colleagues who work day and night to make the airline successful. Ethiopian now operates over 108 aircraft to 60 African and 117 international destinations covering 5 continents. Our extensive African and international network play a critical role in the integration and economic development of the continent by enabling the flow of tourism, trade and investment.”

According to a press release: “Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with Six business centers: Ethiopian International Services; Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian ADD Hub Ground Services and Ethiopian Airports Services.”

Ethiopian Airlines also recently won the 2018 award for Best Airline in Africa, from the African Airlines Association, according to News Ghana.