Johannesburg to host the Infrastructure Africa Business Forum

The annual Infrastructure Africa Business Forum will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, in between 9-10 October.

The seventh annual conference aims to provide a platform for women in what are often male-dominated industries.

“In most African countries, only about a third of women participate in economic activities, however research shows that when women are actively involved, the improvement is measurable,” stated Liz Hart, Managing Director of the Infrastructure Africa Business Forum.

“In Africa, women’s economic participation encourages increased GDP, better governance within political structures and improved performance as a result of leadership within organizations.”

The event is expected to attract global experts to discuss, showcase, and convey opportunities in the continent’s future of infrastructure.

“Our aim with the 2018 edition of the Infrastructure Africa Business Forum is to bring the project development opportunities to investors, project developers, infrastructure experts, financiers, etc.,” continued Hart.

“Focused country project roundtables will be hosted and include project pitches from Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Sierra Leone and a large PIDA Project, the Batoka Gorge Hydroelectric regional energy project.”

“This will provide interested infrastructure stakeholders with a focused ‘dealroom’ to engage and to facilitate infrastructure development deal flow.”