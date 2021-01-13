DHL Forwarding: invests US$8.29mn in South Africa facility

Signing an exclusive 10 year lease, DHL Forwarding will be investing US$8.29mn into its new facility in South Africa. The facility is 13,000 square meters of office and warehousing at a newly developed Skyparks Business Estate. The new facility will double its existing capacity in order to meet future demands.

This latest strategic move made by DHL is said to reinforce its commitments to the country and cement its position as a market leader in South Africa.

“While it’s too early to fully grasp the economic impact of the current pandemic, our confidence in investing ahead of the curve is abetted by our diverse service portfolio and long-established foothold in Africa. As the world’s largest free trade area moves toward economic integration, our five-year strategy to sharpen our core business offerings and accelerate digitalization will further our growth in the region and specifically, in South Africa,” commented Clement Blanc, Managing Director, DHL Global Forwarding, South Africa.

Features of the new facility

10,000 square meters of warehouse space to consolidate customer warehousing requirements

An exclusive and specialised cold chain facility with three adjustable temperature controlled refrigerators for life science and healthcare products in South Africa

with three adjustable temperature controlled refrigerators for life science and healthcare products in South Africa Support for cross-docking; storage for air, ocean and road freight services; and a platform for breakbulk cargo

“Custom-built to our world-class specifications and located in proximity to the airport, arterial thoroughfares and upcoming industrial parks, this new facility will be the game-changer for DHL in the country. We are well-poised to focus on delivering excellence to our customers as we surround ourselves with the critical infrastructure that is needed to enhance our productivity and efficiency,” added Blanc.

Commenting on the economy in South Africa DHL reports that with South Africa’s economy to grow by 1-2% in the next two years, leaders in the industry are optimistic that government efforts to revitalise towns and industrial parks will provide much needed benefits. It is also hoped that its growing e-commerce sector will increase demand for retail warehousing and distribution space.

