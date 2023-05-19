Article
Leadership & Strategy

India's Porter expands delivery on-demand operations to UAE

By Kate Birch
May 19, 2023
undefined mins
Owner-drivers power Porter
Owner-drivers power Porter
On-demand logistics company Porter expands operations into UAE after success in India for intra-city, last-mile deliveries

Anyone who has travelled the highways of the United Arab Emirates will know that there is no shortage of delivery drivers. Pick-ups parked at the side of the road waiting to be hailed for furniture removals are also a familiar site. Now Indian logistics company Porter is looking to bring deliveries up to date with tech-based logistics solutions.

Founded in 2014, Porter specialises in intra-city logistics, and it is bringing that knowledge to Dubai in the UAE. This is part of expansion plans as the company looks to the wider GCC region.

Porter provides an on-demand marketplace for trucks, bikes and packers & movers, relying on a fleet of owner drivers, mainly using light commercial vehicles. 

Pranav Goel, CEO of Porter

“We are thrilled to enter UAE as our first overseas market,” said Pranav Goel, CEO & co-founder. “Dubai being a global business hub acts as an excellent facilitator for organisations that aim to establish their footprint in the region. We further plan to invest US$50 million into international expansion over the next five years.”

Porter says it will use learnings from the Indian market – where it operates in 18 cities – to accelerate its growth in the UAE, bringing efficiencies to the system that provide direct benefits to the drivers and customers. 

The start-up is backed by venture capital investors including Tiger Global, Sequoia and Lighrock India, and previously raised US$100m in Series E funding.

Customer expectation driving instant deliveries

The global last-mile delivery market, such as that being served by Porter, was valued at US$131 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach US$289 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Customer expectations have changed, especially post-pandemic, with delivery slots being reduced from days to minutes. 

Saudi Arabia’s Nana promises grocery deliveries in just 15 minutes from its ‘dark store’, and recently raised US$133 million as it looks to expand regionally.

Porter is aiming to provide logistic solutions for businesses (both B2B and B2C), with its growing fleet of small trucks, pickups and bikes enabling bulk delivery, business parcel delivery, and bulk courier services on demand for small and medium businesses.

A 30-minute, 5km delivery of a package weighing up to 20kg will start from AED9 (US$2.45).

More than 20,000 customers have signed up in the UAE and Porter aims to double that by March 2024, and increase the number of available vehicles more than threefold.

PorterLogisticsDeliveriesDubai
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 workplaces prioritising people and planet in the UAE

Sustainable, flexible, collaborative, tech-driven, and amenities-rich, the office of the future considers both people and planet – here are 10 in the UAE

Top 10 female HR execs leading Saudi’s workplace transition

As Saudi pushes for more nationals and women in the workplace, all eyes are on the Kingdom’s HR leaders. Here, 10 female HR execs leading the transition

Top 10 largest asset managers by AUM operating in the UAE

With total assets under management of US$373 billion, these top 10 investment firms in the UAE deliver some of the region’s best-performing funds

Top 10 female CEOs leading Africa’s biggest businesses

Leadership & Strategy

Top 10 Executive MBA programmes in the United Arab Emirates

Leadership & Strategy

Top 10 best-performing CEOs in the United Arab Emirates

Leadership & Strategy