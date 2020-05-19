Honeywell has installed high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi to African planes

Honeywell, the US consumer products and engineering conglomerate, has announced that first installations of its JetWave™ satellite communications hardware on African planes.

The firm has developed the hardware in order to provide business jets with high-speed and consistent Wi-Fi.

The Wi-Fi solution has been installed by ExecuJet South Africa on the Global Express and Challenger 604 aircraft in Johannesburg.

With the connection being provided by Inmarsat through the Jet ConneX service to the Ka-band network, passengers have reliable, high-speed connection for video streaming, online conferencing, and gaming.

“ExecuJet South Africa is committed to delivering best-in-class aviation services, and we recognize the importance of reliable in-flight connectivity to heighten the passenger experience and modernize flight operations,” remarked Warwick Stone, Business Development Manager of MRO at ExecuJet South Africa.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Honeywell to provide our customers with the benefits of reliable, global, high-speed, in-flight Wi-Fi.”

“As Africa's aviation industry expands, we are welcoming a growing number of business aviation users, and with them comes a greater need for reliable, high-speed in-flight connectivity,” commented Rudolph Louw, Aerospace Leader of Africa at Honeywell.

“As an industry leader in Connected Aircraft technologies, our JetWave hardware is designed to significantly upgrade the connectivity onboard these jets, enhancing the experience of passengers, pilots, flight crews and aircraft operators.”

“These installations in South Africa illustrate the truly global nature and reach of our connectivity solution and satellite network.”