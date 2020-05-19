HP and Samsung launch new mobile print offering

Follow @ ShereeHanna

HP has unveiled in Nairobi, a new print offering built within select Samsung devices to provide users an easy way to print directly to more than 180 HP network printer models across the HP inkjet and HP LaserJet portfolios.

The collaboration demonstrates HP’s continued investment and leadership in the mobile printing space by satisfying a common need for today’s mobile user—on-demand, customised printing from virtually anywhere.

Muthoni Gitahi, Marketing Manager, Printers and Personal Systems (PPS) division – East Africa, said: “Customers continue to look for ways to print from their smart phones and tablets.

“This partnership with Samsung is the latest example of how HP is making it easy to print what you want from wherever you are.”

Different from current mobile printing apps on the market, the new embedded solution from HP and Samsung requires no setup, tools, drivers or network configurations to adjust on the phone, making mobile printing effortless and convenient.

In addition, the print offering is one of the only solutions to offer sophisticated printer settings and options that include duplex printing, colour, orientation and paper type. By offering these capabilities and much more, this new mobile print enablement will make printing on the go easier, saving time for the mobile worker and beyond.

Print functionality will be supported with the upcoming release of the Samsung GALAXY S 4 and will be available later this year as a firmware upgrade to the Samsung GALAXY S III and Note II, enabling built-in, wireless printing compatibility.

Users can print in two ways: by automatically connecting their Samsung mobile device and HP printer on the same local network via Wi-Fi, or by using HP technology via wireless direct print.

The Samsung print solution is HP’s latest feature for its mobile print portfolio that also includes HP ePrint.