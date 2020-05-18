Article
[Infographic] UAE and Israel in Global Top 10 Countries for Customer Service Standards

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
As consumers increasingly look beyond the standalone quality of a product and demand an equally satisfactory experience when they make purchases, customer service is vital to a company's ability to retain loyal followers and attract new audiences. 

From handling complaints to providing accurate and honest information, customer experience is set to overtake price and product as the key brand diffrentiator by 2020, the year of the World Expo 2020 to be held in Dubai. 

Finances Online has produced an infographic showing the top 10 performing nations worldwide in this domain, taking into account numerous factors and ranking countries as a percentage score. 

The only entrants from the Middle East, the UAE and Israel are up there with the likes of Australia, Mexico and Russia, one of three entrats coming from Europe

Take a look at the graphic to find out more. 

