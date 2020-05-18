Jeddah to Host 12th Saudi PPPP to Address Industrial Demands of Western Region

With over 11 successful editions in Riyadh, Saudi Plast & Petrochem and Saudi Print & Pack (Saudi PPPP) has become the longest running industrial show in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The event has positioned itself to cater to the networking needs of industrialists and key stakeholders in the petrochemical, plastic, printing and packaging industries.

Saudi PPPP has successfully created a favorable venue to meet and discuss current industrial trends and fresh business opportunities in the KSA and the Middle East and at the same time, answered the need for the latest and most innovative products and technologies.

Riyadh Exhibitions Company, the organiser of Saudi PPPP, will be organising the 12th edition of Saudi PPPP for the first time in Jeddah, the major urban center of Western Saudi Arabia, in 2015.

Boasting of an outstanding record and longevity in the Saudi market, Saudi PPPP is well-positioned to serve the Western Region’s emerging industrial needs and expansion plans.

Interestingly, industrial cities in the Western Region account for more than 50 percent of the KSA’s plastic and petrochemical production, with about one-third of both sectors’ companies having local facilities.

Saudi PPPP 2015 will take place from March 1 to 3, 2015 at the Jeddah Center for Forums and Events to reflect the outstanding growth witnessed in Western Saudi Arabia across the covered sectors.

It comprises two main events, namely Saudi Plastics & Petrochem 2015 – the 12th International Plastics and Petrochemicals Trade Fair, and Print & Pack 2015 – the 12th International Trade Exhibition for Printing and Packaging Technologies. Being approved by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), Saudi PPPP has a proven track record of success in serving the local and regional industrial sectors.

During its 11th edition in 2014, Saudi PPPP hosted over 520 exhibitors from 26 countries, who presented innovative products and solutions. Having seen a wide international interest with 10 national pavilions participating, the show recorded a footfall of more than 20,000 visitors who immensely benefitted from the trade fair.

For more information about Saudi PPPP 2015, log on to www.saudi-pppp.com.