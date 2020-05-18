The Middle East's most successful toy retailer opens in London

The Toy Store has become the largest independent toy store to hit the capital in 250 years as it launched its inaugural European store on London’s Oxford Street.

Opening on the cusp of the Christmas shopping period, the Toy Store is set to shake up the UK toy industry with its totally unique offering and instore experience. Encouraging children to completely lose themselves to their imagination, The Toy Store places a special emphasis on in-store entertainment and theatre, allowing children to play, interact with a host of well-loved characters, and enjoy live demonstrations when visiting the shop. Watching characters-come-to-life, demonstrations, competitions, live events and product launches, ensure that The Toy Store is the place to be for any toy-loving child.

The Toy Store will stock many leading toy brands such as Disney, Marvel, Lego, Barbie, TY and Sylvanian Families to name but a few, and will also be home to a brand new and exclusive Mr Men character, Mr Fun.

The Toy Store is being supported in its UK launch by charity partner Shooting Star Chase – supporting children suffering from life-limiting conditions, and their families. As part of the official ribbon cutting ceremony, The Toy Store were joined by two children from the charity – George Ludlow, 12, and Ruby May Grimshaw, 7, to fulfill their dream of dressing up as their favourite characters from Star Wars … accompanied by an army of brightly coloured Storm Troopers.

Gareth Marriot Davies, UK General Manager of The Toy Store comments on the launch: “We are incredibly excited to be opening our first European store, and looking forward to sharing The Toy Store magic with a UK audience for the first time. The Toy Store has already been very successful across the Middle East, offering children the chance to create lasting memories and have an inspirational experience each and every time they visit the store. We can’t wait to share this unique ethos and retail experience with UK families, and hope that parents and children alike will fall in love with The Toy Store offering”