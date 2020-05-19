Article
Leadership & Strategy

Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

With the year drawing to a close, everybody here on the African Business Review team would like to wish our readers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

 

Over the holiday season we will be revisiting some of our most popular news stories and features, so be sure to check the site over the next week or so!

 

In addition, the January issue of the magazine is a 'Best of 2011' special, featuring some of the biggest and best articles published during the past year.

 

While we are looking forward to the Christmas and New Year break, 2012 is set to be a fantastic year with several exciting stories already on the horizon.

 

Below is a Christmas message from our founder Glen White:

 

 

Season's greetings!

African Business ReviewChristmasNew Yearwhite digital media
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability