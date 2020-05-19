JML to spend more than ever on media advertising this Christmas

Despite all warning signs – such as the ongoing issue of consumers spending less and less frivolously due to tight economic conditions – retail giant JML has announced that it is spending more than ever on media advertising in the run-up to Christmas.

The consumer products company has stated that it will invest in half-minute adverts on ITV, Channel 4, and Sky, spending 20% more than usual to do so. Brian Keogh, Group Head of Sales, said that despite the slump in retail sales and increased inflation this year, JML is confident that consumers will spend big this Christmas.

“Customers want lots of choices of products and to be excited by great gift ideas around Christmas,” he said.

“People still want to treat themselves and find products that give them the feel-good factor. While economic conditions are tightening a little, now felt like a good time to boost the presence of our products.”

JML’s confidence stems from the fact that it had its most profitable Christmas since its 1986 inception last year. CEO Ken Daly said the hike in spending supported JML’s continued confidence and ambition.

“We’ve got a phenomenal lineup and we’re backing that with this increased media spend,” he said.

“We’re also investing heavily in our digital marketing, but as a multi-channel retailer we cannot lose sight of what has worked for us historically.”