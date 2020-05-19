Music distributor hits 100,000 registered users

iROKING, the largest, legal distributor of Nigerian music and Africa’s number one music platform has announced it has hit 100,000 subscribers in just seven months.

Launched in January 2012, the distributor was developed by the owners of online Nollywood-sensation iROKOtv, as a means of showcasing the very best of African music. It is the only African music platform that is accessible anywhere in the world and on a number of devices, including the iOS, Android, Windows and Symbian (Nokia) mobile handsets.

The application allows access to thousands of the latest Nigerian tracks and streams songs over Wifi or 3G. iROKING also manages more than 80 YouTube artists’ pages for Nigerian stars that have seen over 100,000,000 views in the past 12 months, averaging 15 million hits each month.

Michael Ugwu, CEO of iROKING said: “iROKING is all about helping African artists and their fans connect with each other. It came onto the scene to improve the channels for Nigerian artists to reach their fans, generating additional revenue for them and therefore helping to fuel the musical ecosystem.

“This is a revolutionary approach to streaming Nigerian music, hopefully one that will grow. We are also bridging the global publishing & distribution gap directly to platforms such as iTunes and Amazon, as we are a local partner who can publish work on behalf of the artists. The raw musical talent in Nigeria is out there.

“For us, we just wanted to build a simple, beautiful platform that showcases the work of performance artists. What we’ve done with iROKING is bring awesome Nigerian music to the rest of the world; whether it’s on a computer, tablet or smart phone.”

Since its launch iROKING now boasts more than 200 recording artists and 35,000 tracks in its catalogue. iROKING’s biggest stars include Bez, 2face, Bracket, Flavour, Omawumi, Timaya, Djinee, Duncan Mighty – more are signing up every day.

Bez, who was one of the first African artists to premier a music video on BET says: “iROKING is changing the entire landscape of Nigeria’s music scene - giving power to the artists and also giving music lovers what they want – easy access to the incredible music that’s being produced right here in Nigeria.

“I love what iROKING is doing for the industry and look forward to the first million registered users, which I’m sure can’t be far away.”

iROKING users can create their own exclusive playlists, tag their favourite tracks, and search by genre/artist and even click through to iROKING-managed YouTube channels to see the latest music videos.

iROKING is part of iROKO Partners, Africa’s largest legal online source of Nigerian film and musical entertainment and YouTube’s largest African partner.