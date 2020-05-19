OLX will close its offices in Kenya and Nigeria

The online marketplace and classified ads firm, OLX Group, has announced its plans to close its Kenya and Nigeria offices.

The company confirmed in its announcement, made 7 February, that is has full intentions to continue its operations in both countries.

“We made a difficult but important decision in Kenya and Nigeria to consolidate our operations between some of our offices internationally,” the firm reported in a statement.

“We continue to be focused on constantly innovating to make sure that OLX remains the top classified platform in the country.”

It is said the restructuring will have a big affect on those working in the Nigeria branch, which hires over 100 employees.

“Of course, we are committed to helping our affected colleagues during this transition and have already offered them meaningful financial and other support.”

“Our marketplace will continue to operate in Kenya and Nigeria - uninterrupted - as it has since 2010,” it added.

OLX BV – the owner of OLX – is registered in the Netherlands, and operates in more than 40 countries.

OLX launched its work in Nigeria in 2012, and by 2015 had more than 3mn buyers and sellers using its platform.