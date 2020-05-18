Oman to Show Off Natural Beauty in bid to Attract more Saudi Tourists in 2015

Oman is looking to attract more tourists from Saudi Arabia this year as figures show a year on year increase in visitor numbers coming from the GCC.

The country’s Ministry of Tourism will highlight the Sultanate’s natural beauty and rich cultural heritage at the fifth Jeddah International Travel and Tourism Exhibition (JTTX) in Saudi Arabia as part of its efforts to attract more visitors from and strengthen its industry foothold in the Kingdom, one of the world’s fastest-growing tourism markets.

According to the National Statistics & Information Center, the Sultanate of Oman registered a 13 percent increase in the number of tourist arrivals from the GCC region for the first half of 2014 in comparison to the same period in 2013. It has particularly become one of the top destinations among GCC travelers for short breaks.

READ OUR LATEST MAGAZINE ISSUE: February 2015

The exhibition, one of Saudi Arabia’s ‘must visit’ events happening from February 4 to 6, 2015 at the Convention Center – Hilton Jeddah, will further bolster Oman’s ongoing intensified bid to carve out a niche in regional and global tourism.

During JTTX, The Ministry’s representatives will underscore Oman’s famous holiday spots and other popular activities, and they will also take the opportunity to build new partnerships, connect with high-level executives, and collaborate with industry leaders and peers to help further promote the Sultanate to the regional markets.

Salem Adi Al Mamari, Director General of Tourism Promotion, Oman Ministry of Tourism, said: “Oman is renowned for its rugged coasts and beaches, scenic mountain peaks, dramatic coastlines, and ‘wadis’ (valleys). In addition, desert camping, turtle-watching and water sports and diving are some of our country’s famous activities.

“Our reinforced tourism campaigns have been gaining fruitful grounds over the years. We are welcoming more tourists to our shores and we hope to sustain this growth by undertaking complementary initiatives and key measures. Improving our infrastructural capacity through airports, roads and rail network developments is one of our government’s proactive actions to support our comprehensive tourism strategy. As in the past, we are confident that JTTX will help bolster our tourism plans.”

Follow us on Twitter @BusinessRME and check out our Facebook page