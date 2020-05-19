Ryanair launches 'Always Getting Better' plan, airline will be plastic-free within five years

Budget airline Ryanair has promised to be plastic-free within five years as part of its 'Always Getting Better' plan.

The Irish company has committed to eliminating all non-recyclable plastics from both its aircraft and its operations hubs, bases and offices. It will implement the use of wooden cutlery, bio-degradable coffee cups and paper packaging between now and 2023.

It is also set to introduce a carbon offset scheme which will allow its customers to offset the cost of their flight with a voluntary donation to a climate charity.

See also:



The 'Always Getting Better' plan, which also lays out the target of having no delays on 90% of all flights while committing to price promises when compared to rivals, is part five of the airline's customer experience improvement programme.

"We are very pleased to announce our Environmental plan which includes our commitment to eliminate all non-recyclable plastics from our operations over the next five years," said Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs.

"While we continue to innovate, the one thing that won’t change will be our low fares – which we promise will not be beaten – and European customers will still enjoy the biggest and best choice of destinations, with the most on-time flights and a fantastic onboard experience, as we grow our fleet, traffic and routes."

Last month, British food retailer Iceland said it is aiming to make its own-brand products plastic-free by 2023, claiming to the first retailer in the world to take such action.