easyJet’s annual forecast predicts rise in profits

The British airline, easyJet, has announced its annual forecast predicts profit will sit at the higher end of its previous expectations.

The company had initially anticipated its annual profit would fall between £550mn (US$715mn) and £590mn ($767mn).

However, the carrier has revealed that its profit for the year ending 30 September will be between £570mn ($741mn) and £580mn ($754mn).

This will be at least a 40% increase from the previous year’s figures, according to Reuters.

Due to recent strike action within competitors, easyJet has taken advantage of thousands of flight cancellations and disruptions.

The UK has also seen a rise in flight demand, boosting the firm’s profit.

The carrier confirmed it will provide its full-year results and additional information for its outlook for 2019 towards the end of November.