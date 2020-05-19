Article
Corporate Finance

easyJet’s annual forecast predicts rise in profits

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The British airline, easyJet, has announced its annual forecast predicts profit will sit at the higher end of its previous expectations.

The company had initially anticipated its annual profit would fall between £550mn (US$715mn) and £590mn ($767mn).

However, the carrier has revealed that its profit for the year ending 30 September will be between £570mn ($741mn) and £580mn ($754mn).

SEE ALSO:

This will be at least a 40% increase from the previous year’s figures, according to Reuters.

Due to recent strike action within competitors, easyJet has taken advantage of thousands of flight cancellations and disruptions.

The UK has also seen a rise in flight demand, boosting the firm’s profit.

The carrier confirmed it will provide its full-year results and additional information for its outlook for 2019 towards the end of November.

UKRyanairProfiteasyjet
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability