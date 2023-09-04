The healthcare sector is on the rise across the Gulf, where economic diversification away from dependence on oil continues apace.

This is especially true in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which recorded the highest healthcare spending growth rate in the GCC in 2023, with spending projected to reach US$307 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4%, according to a report by Alpen Capital.

Leading the charge is Pure Health, the UAE’s largest healthcare provider – a company that is not only making waves regionally but also globally, as it continues to ramp up ambitious expansion plans.

With a network of more than 25 hospitals, 160 laboratories, 100 clinics and more than 24,000 employees, Abu Dhabi-based Pure has now announced plans to acquire the UK’s largest private healthcare company, Circle Health, from Centene Corporation.

In a deal valued at US$1.2 billion, the acquisition will see the UAE healthcare giant enter the UK market for the first time.

“Through integrating the expertise of both organisations, we positively impact the lives of patients globally,” says Farhan Malik, Group CEO of Pure Health.