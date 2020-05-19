South African Airways announces new route to Washington DC

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

South African Airways (SAA) has announced that it will be launching its inaugural flight between Accra, Ghana and the US capital, Washington DC.

The announcement was made at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana, at a function attended by government officials and aviation business leaders.

RELATED: South African Airways' profits soar

The new route will add to SSA’s already strong presence in Western Africa, and made its maiden flight from the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Sunday.

RELATED: South African Airways and Etihad Extend Africa-Middle East Partnership

Alongside inaugurating its new route, SAA also announced that it has concluded a Commercial Cooperation Agreement with Africa World Airlines (AWA), the Ghanaian domestic carrier which will enable it to offer customers further connections into West Africa.

RELATED: South African Airways Forms Green Partnership with Boeing to Develop Alternative Jet Fuel

Kendy Phohleli, SAA Executive Africa Hub Projects, said: “Introducing more travel options on the African continent is a major development and achievement for the airline as part of our Long-Term Turnaround Strategy, which sets growth on the African continent as one of our key objectives.

RELATED: South African Airways Trials Mobile Payment System

“SAA’s decision to route some of its North American bound flights to Ghana, is based on sound business principles as there is considerable demand for passengers wanting to fly between Ghana to the USA. We anticipate that this route will add considerable opportunities for the growth of tourism and trade relations between Ghana and the United States of America.”

Read the August Issue of African Business Review.