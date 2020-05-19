Article
Siemens and WestPark sign MoU to develop renewable microgrid for Ghanaian business park

May 19, 2020
There German manufacturing giant, Siemens, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the industrial and business park, WestPark Enterprises.

The agreement will see Siemens develop an expandable microgrid solution for the park in Takoradi, western Ghana, WestPark revealed.

WestPark aims to remove challenges for sub-Saharan business, such as creating access to reliable power, water, internet, and transport.

Through the partnership, Siemens will form a 250kW microgrid to control the energy generation and throughput for the business park’s initial construction of buildings.

The microgrid will be entirely powered by solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, and a battery storage solution will be installed as well.

“This project is perfectly in line with Siemens’ vision for future business in Ghana and other African countries,” stated Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa.

“As a company we are continuously looking for new responsible and efficient energy and infrastructure solutions, and our collaboration with WestPark is a good example of how we can support partners with similar goals.”

WestPark covers 405 acres of commercial, industrial, and residential development space, and is being developed by BlackIvy, the US-based firm that is targeting growing enterprises in East and West Africa.

