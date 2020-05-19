Thor Explorations reveals RC drill success at its Douta Gold Project, Senegal

Article
By Jennifer Thomas
May 19, 2020
Thor Explorations Ltd., a Canadian mineral exploration company, has recorded positive results from its RC drill program, conducted on its Douta Gold Project in Senegal.

The 2000M drill program has identified a number of near surface intersects and surface gold on the Makosa Prospect:

  • 9.5 metres true width at 8.1 g/tAu including 6.9 metres true width at 10.9g/tAu.

  • 18.9 metres true width at 2.0 g/tAu including 10.3 metres true width at 2.8 g/tAu

  • 12.9 metres true width at 2.1 g/tAu

Thor is analysing the resulting data to develop a plan for further exploration, including drilling, set to commence in November.

“We are extremely excited by these drill results on our Douta Project which clearly follows up on our previous exploration success and are directly comparable with results of other deposits in the region,” said Segun Lawson, President and CEO of Thor Explorations.

“The drilling campaign has been a success and these results so early on and at such shallow depths confirm management’s belief in the prospectivity of the Douta Project. Thor is looking forward to adding to its to its resource inventory in addition to the advanced Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria.”

A further drilling program is also currently being designed in the aim of testing the deposit at depth in both directions along the strike and down dip.

